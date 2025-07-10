Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian ambassador to the US will be replaced

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the information about the change of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States.

The head of state spoke about this at a press conference on July 10.

Zelensky told reporters that the current official, Oksana Markarova, will be replaced. He noted that he is "open and would like her to continue working in Ukraine".

"I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. We communicated with her, had contacts. I canʼt say what will happen next with her work. A lot depends on her," the president said.

He is convinced that this is a "serious decision," because now it is important to strengthen US-Ukrainian relations and not lose the moment. A strong person needs to be chosen for the position of ambassador, Zelensky says, who would be in the context of the most important thing — strengthening the state and supplying weapons. So the president sees Markarovaʼs successor in the current Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

"If I make a decision — and this will be in the near future — to represent Ukraine in the United States, that is, our key ambassador will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this will certainly affect serious reshuffles in the government," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the President of Ukraine discussed the replacement of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States during a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

