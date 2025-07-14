The government has approved lists of critical and strategic minerals and deposits. This is necessary for an agreement with the US on subsoil

The government has approved lists of critical and strategic minerals and deposits for use. This is important for the implementation of the US-Ukraine subsoil agreement.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environment.

11 minerals were added to the list of minerals and components of strategic importance: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium, and fluorite ores.

The list of minerals and components of critical importance contains 28 minerals: aluminum, beryllium, copper, nickel, niobium, strontium, tantalum, titanium, uranium, zirconium, fluorite, vanadium, bismuth, tungsten, gallium, hafnium, indium, rare earth, lithium, arsenic, copper, tin, lead, scandium, antimony, tellurium, cesium, zinc ores, potassium salt.

They also approved a list of subsoil areas of strategic and critical importance that will be provided for use through an auction for the sale of a special permit for subsoil use. This list includes 60 subsoil areas and mineral deposits with deposits of titanium, lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, niobium, beryllium, zirconium, potassium salt, fluorite, and apatite ores.

The list of subsoil areas of strategic and critical importance that will be granted for use based on the results of PSA competitions includes 26 areas with deposits of vanadium, lithium, titanium, uranium, and potassium salt ores.

The Ministry of Environment explained that the approval of these lists is one of the priority tasks for the successful implementation of the agreements specified in the Ukrainian-American agreement on subsoil.