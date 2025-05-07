The Verkhovna Rada Committee re-voted the decision on the subsoil agreement

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on International Policy has re-voted the decision recommending that the parliament ratify the mineral agreement signed with the United States.

This was reported by the MP from the “Voice” faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak and “European Solidarity” MP Iryna Herashchenko.

At the suggestion of representatives of the “Motherland” faction, a text was added to the preamble of the resolution stating that the deputies had not seen other agreements concluded together with the general agreement on minerals. The added text looks as follows:

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine states that as of the moment of ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had not received the text of the agreement on limited partnership or other agreements, the conclusion of which is stipulated by this agreement.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine notes that the ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund does not mean the ratification or automatic approval by the Parliament of the limited partnership agreement or any other agreements that will be concluded by the authorized parties for the purpose of implementing this agreement.

Zheleznyak argues that adding this text to the preamble of the decision does not affect anything, since it "does not contain any rule-making functions".

What preceded

On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil — that is, on the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will attract global investments to our country.

The fund is a key instrument of cooperation between the United States and Ukraine for the countryʼs post-war reconstruction and its integration into the global economy. More information about the agreement is available here and here.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by months of political battles between Ukraine and the US. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in the end, a version of the agreement was formed that provides for mutually beneficial conditions for both countries.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on International Policy on May 6 recommended ratifying the agreement on minerals.

