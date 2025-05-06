The Verkhovna Rada Committee supports ratification of minerals agreement with the US

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on International Policy has recommended ratifying the mineral resources agreement recently signed with the United States.

This was reported by an MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Now the agreement must be supported in parliament — a vote is scheduled for May 8.

There were 11 committee members in favor, only one abstained, and two did not participate in the vote. The text of the committeeʼs decision included a proposal that any new arrangements for the creation of the Reconstruction Fund should not contradict the agreement and that the agreement should be valid throughout the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that there will be no problems with the ratification of the subsoil agreement in the Verkhovna Rada. However, he acknowledged that some parliamentarians may vote against it — and noted that the United States should cancel their visas, because the ratification of the agreement is a matter of principle for the security of Ukraine and the United States. At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that there are not only individual deputies in the Ukrainian parliament, but also parties that are determined not to vote on such issues.

Among the committee members who did not participate in the vote on ratification of the subsoil agreement were MPs from the “European Solidarity” party Iryna Herashchenko and Maria Ionova. Andriy Sharaskin from “Voice” abstained.

What preceded

On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil — that is, on the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will attract global investments to our country.

The fund is a key instrument of cooperation between the United States and Ukraine for the countryʼs post-war reconstruction and its integration into the global economy. More information about the agreement is available here and here.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by months of political battles between Ukraine and the US. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in the end, a version of the agreement was formed that provides for mutually beneficial conditions for both countries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.