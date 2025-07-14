DPA has contracted tens of thousands of “drone killers” and will continue to procure them

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has contracted tens of thousands of interceptor drones, also known as "drone killers".

This was stated by the head of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with Babel.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"Tens of thousands. This is what we have already contracted, and we will continue to contract. Our contracting now, on the one hand, rests on the manufacturerʼs capacity, and on the other hand, on the capacity of the state budget. We will definitely contract everything that the state budget is capable of," he noted.

Zhumadilov added that if the manufacturer is able to produce more drones than have already been contracted, DPA will contract them either according to the Danish model or directly with partner countries so that these drones can be transferred to us as international technical assistance.

As of mid-July, the amount of contracts signed by DPA for the supply of drones reached 118 billion hryvnias. This is more than a third of the agencyʼs total budget for 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.