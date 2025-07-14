News

Babel sources: Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian drone flying to Ukraine

Olha Bereziuk
On July 2, a Mi-24 helicopter of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces attacked and destroyed a Russian “Gerbera” drone flying towards Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

According to our interlocutors, at least three Russian drones were in Belarusian airspace at that moment.

A Belarusian helicopter, while performing an airspace control mission, reported the detection and destruction of a strike drone. The wreckage of the downed UAV fell in the Gomel region.

