At night, the Russian army launched four missiles and 136 drones into Ukraine

On the night of July 14, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 136 drones from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region. Up to 90 of them were "Shahed" drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. Previously, as of 08:30, air defense had shot down 61 enemy drones in the north, east, and center of the country.

Another 47 simulator drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. 28 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, and downed debris fell in four locations.

