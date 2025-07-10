News

The Netherlands has allocated €300 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Netherlands has allocated €300 million to support Ukraineʼs recovery in 2025 and 2026.

This was reported on October 10 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp.

According to him, €52 million will go to energy infrastructure and water supply, and €4 million to a childrenʼs hospital in Lviv.

“We also support initiatives by Dutch companies and organizations,” the minister added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously said that the reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine will cost $1 trillion over a period of 14 years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.