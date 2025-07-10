The Netherlands has allocated €300 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine

The Netherlands has allocated €300 million to support Ukraineʼs recovery in 2025 and 2026.

This was reported on October 10 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp.

According to him, €52 million will go to energy infrastructure and water supply, and €4 million to a childrenʼs hospital in Lviv.

“We also support initiatives by Dutch companies and organizations,” the minister added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously said that the reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine will cost $1 trillion over a period of 14 years.

In March, the Dutch authorities announced that they would invest €700 million in the production of drones, with part of the funds going to the Ukrainian defense industry.

On June 24, the Netherlands announced the allocation of a military assistance package to Ukraine totaling approximately €175 million.

