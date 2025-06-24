A hundred drone radars and a package worth €175 million. The Netherlands announced military aid to Ukraine

The Netherlands has reported a new military assistance package to Ukraine totaling approximately €175 million.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

As part of the new package, Ukraine will receive 100 drone detection radars. These systems are capable of detecting drones and transmitting information to air defense systems that can neutralize them. The delivery of the radars is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In addition, Ukraine will be provided with 20 partially unmanned modular Ermine CASEVAC vehicles for evacuating the wounded.

The Netherlands is also allocating another €80 million for drones as part of the international Drone Coalition. The country has previously announced an investment of €20 million in this project.

In March, the Dutch authorities reported that they would invest €700 million in the production of drones, with part of the funds going to the Ukrainian defense industry.

