The Commission received an official document from the government explaining the reasons for not appointing Tsyvinsky as the head of the BES

The competition commission received an official document from the government regarding the decision not to appoint Tsyvinsky to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security.

The commission reported this on Facebook.

The document contains an excerpt from the minutes of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting. In it, the government argues its decision, in particular, with information provided by SBU and Article 2 of the Law on National Security, which states that "the legal basis of state policy in the areas of national security and defense is the Constitution of Ukraine and other laws".

The Commission is currently reviewing its content and will communicate its position separately.