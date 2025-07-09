The Commission received an official document from the government explaining the reasons for not appointing Tsyvinsky as the head of the BES

The competition commission received an official document from the government regarding the decision not to appoint Tsyvinsky to the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security.
The document contains an excerpt from the minutes of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting. In it, the government argues its decision, in particular, with information provided by SBU and Article 2 of the Law on National Security, which states that "the legal basis of state policy in the areas of national security and defense is the Constitution of Ukraine and other laws".
The Commission is currently reviewing its content and will communicate its position separately.
What preceded
On June 20, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a bill on the reboot of the BEB. The bill provides for mandatory recertification of employees, and also establishes that international partners will have the decisive voice in the selection and recertification of employees.
The law stipulates that the new head of BES must be elected by a commission of six members, half of whom are international experts with the right to cast a decisive vote.
Rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security is one of the conditions for Ukraine in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility. EU support is also tied to this reform.
At the end of June, the competition for the position of director of BES was won by the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Oleksandr Tsyvinsky. His candidacy was submitted for consideration by the government on June 30.
On July 7, it became known that the government did not approve Tsyvinsky for the position of director of BES and is asking the commission to resubmit the candidacy.
