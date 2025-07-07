On the night of July 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces seized the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, located in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise produces pyrotechnics and ammunition, in particular thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs.

After the strike, a series of explosions were recorded in the area of the city of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire equipment in neighboring settlements. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Earlier that day, Babelʼs sources reported an attack on the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamar in the Krasnodar Territory.

