Babel sources: Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Russiaʼs Krasnodar Territory

On July 7, long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamar in the Krasnodar Territory, in the Russian Federation.
Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.
One of the drones hit the companyʼs technology workshop. The attack is confirmed by local residents and media.
Ilsku Oil Refinery named after A. Shamar is a leading oil refining company in the Southern Federal District. The enterprise receives, stores and processes hydrocarbon raw materials, and also transports finished products by road and rail.
This oil refinery is part of Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and is directly involved in the war against Ukraine.
