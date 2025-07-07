Babel sources: Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Russiaʼs Krasnodar Territory

On July 7, long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamar in the Krasnodar Territory, in the Russian Federation.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

One of the drones hit the companyʼs technology workshop. The attack is confirmed by local residents and media.

Ilsku Oil Refinery named after A. Shamar is a leading oil refining company in the Southern Federal District. The enterprise receives, stores and processes hydrocarbon raw materials, and also transports finished products by road and rail.

This oil refinery is part of Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and is directly involved in the war against Ukraine.