Germany in “intensive talks” with US on Patriot for Ukraine

Germany is conducting "intensive negotiations" regarding the supply of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, quoted by Bloomberg.

In response to a question about whether Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs government is negotiating with the US about purchasing Patriot for Kyiv, Cornelius said that there are "different ways" to meet Ukraineʼs needs for air defense systems.

"I can say that there are indeed intensive discussions on this issue," Cornelius told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

What preceded

Politico reported on July 2, citing sources, that the Pentagon is halting the delivery of some munitions to Ukraine that were allocated under former US President Joe Biden. These include Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, Hellfire missiles and others that Ukraine launches from F-16 fighter jets and drones. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made “to put America’s interests first after the Department of Defense reviewed our military support and assistance to other countries around the world”.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the schedules of defense aid deliveries from the United States, approved under the previous administration. The Ministry of Defense requested a telephone conversation with its US counterparts to clarify the details.

As Politico journalists found out, the Pentagon did not warn anyone about the suspension of aid to Ukraine. This angered even Trumpʼs allies.

