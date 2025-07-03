Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa — there are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of July 3, the Russian army attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with a cluster ballistic missile. There are deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper during the telethon.

Two people died. It is also known about three injured people — they are receiving medical assistance. One of the injured is the truck driver, information about the other injured is still being established and will be reported later.

This is the second enemy attack in a day for Odesa. On the night of July 3, the city was attacked by Shahed drones. Then the attack damaged a 9-story building, a fire broke out from the 7th to the 9th floor. The shelling completely destroyed six apartments, 36 — partially. 6 people were injured, 11 more were rescued by emergency services.

During the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructure facilities and over 30 ships. 106 civilians were injured.

