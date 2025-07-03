Air Force: The Air Defense Forces neutralized most of the enemy drones. Consequences of the attack

On the night of July 3, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian locations as Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 40 enemy drones out of 52 in the east and south of the country.

Of these, 22 were shot down by fire weapons, another 18 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Russian drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in another.

Five people were injured in Odesa due to night shelling, including two children. The children were hospitalized — they were poisoned by combustion products. The adult victims, after receiving all the necessary medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

As a result of the Russian attack, a 9-story building was damaged, a fire broke out from the 7th to the 9th floor. The shelling completely destroyed six apartments, 36 — partially.

