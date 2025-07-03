Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is leaving office next month, has said he would take on new tasks if needed to serve the country. He listed the role of prime minister among them.

He said this in an interview with the Gość Niedzielny media outlet.

According to Duda, he will not participate in the parliamentary elections, but if necessary, he would not hesitate to find a prime minister who would join the coalition agreement. When asked whether he had received such offers, Duda replied that he had not.

Regarding a possible job in international institutions, Duda replied that the current climate there is unfavorable for appointing conservative politicians. He emphasized that the situation may change in the coming years, and he will try to respond to any challenges in a way that will bring the greatest benefit to Poland.

The inauguration of the newly elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki will take place on August 6. Earlier this year, Nawrocki said that he did not see Ukraine in international alliances until Kyiv answers “for the Volyn crime”, referring to the Volyn tragedy. In May, he promised not to let Ukraine into NATO. He criticizes the current Polish government and opposes sending Polish soldiers to Ukraine. Nawrocki also said that he is “disappointed with President Zelensky on many issues”, but despite this, he believes that Ukraine, of course, should be at the negotiating table.

