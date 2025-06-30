Contract workers “18-24” will be granted a deferment after a year of service

The government approved the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiative to grant a 12-month deferment from mobilization for volunteers who served under the "Contract 18-24".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Previously, after being discharged from military service, such citizens could be registered for military service and immediately called up again. The approved amendments to the law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" will eliminate this uncertainty.

The legally guaranteed postponement will allow volunteers to rest and, if necessary, undergo the necessary medical and social rehabilitation.

What does the "Contract 18-24" program entail?

On February 11, Ukraine officially launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. The main conditions: demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year.

For the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

Citizens aged 18 to 24 who sign a contract can only hold combat positions.

