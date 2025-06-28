The SBU drones attacked an airfield in Crimea — three helicopters were destroyed

On the night of June 28, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Russian military airfield "Kirovske" in occupied Crimea.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the special services, the strike destroyed the multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28. And also the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1". During the night, a secondary detonation occurred at the airfield.

The SBU attacked aircraft deployment sites, air defense systems, ammunition storage facilities, as well as reconnaissance and strike drones.

On the morning of June 28, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked military facilities in Bryansk. The facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation were hit. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

