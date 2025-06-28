Babel sources: The GUR drones attacked military facilities in Bryansk

Strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked military facilities in Bryansk on the morning of June 28, on Constitution Day of Ukraine.
Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.
Drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
Local media reported that heavy gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in the city. Meanwhile, local authorities have not commented on the explosions, only reminding of the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operations".
- Two days earlier, on June 26, the GUR strike drones struck the storage facilities for rocket fuel and fuel and lubricants of the 1061st MTZ Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.
