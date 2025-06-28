Babel sources: The GUR drones attacked military facilities in Bryansk

Strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked military facilities in Bryansk on the morning of June 28, on Constitution Day of Ukraine.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Drones hit facilities of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Local media reported that heavy gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in the city. Meanwhile, local authorities have not commented on the explosions, only reminding of the ban on filming and publishing videos of "the consequences of air defense operations".

Two days earlier, on June 26, the GUR strike drones struck the storage facilities for rocket fuel and fuel and lubricants of the 1061st MTZ Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.