Babel sources: The GUR drones attacked warehouses in Bryansk, Russia

On the evening of June 26, strike drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked warehouses in Bryansk, Russia.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

These are warehouses where rocket fuel and fuel and lubricants of the 1061st Logistics Center of the occupying army are stored.

The unidentified drones were first reported in local communities on social media. Residents of Bryansk complained of explosions — at least four according to residents — and a fire in one of the cityʼs districts. Some said an oil depot was on fire.

An intelligence source for Babel says that the destruction was caused by Ukrainian drones of the Bober, Baklan, and Obriy types. The GURʼs efforts are aimed at reducing the logistical capabilities of the enemy army.

