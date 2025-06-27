The Netherlands and Belgium have handed over two minesweeper ships to Ukraine to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

These are the Belgian ship BNS Narcis and the Dutch Zr.Ms. Vlaardingen. The handover ceremony took place earlier in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, but was announced with a delay for security reasons.

Ukrainian crews and technical specialists underwent training in record time, noted Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

“This is a vital contribution to the security of the Black Sea and key to protecting trade routes and global food supplies,” he noted.

From now on, the ship Zr.Ms Vlaardingen will bear the name of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol. And at the end of 2025, the Zr.Ms. Makkum will be handed over — this ship will be named after the Ukrainian city of Genichesk. Both cities were occupied by the Russian army.

The Netherlands recently declared a new €175 million aid package for Ukraine, which includes 100 radars to detect drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.