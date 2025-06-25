Norway to purchase drones for Ukraine worth over €550 million

Norway will allocate 6.5 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately €552 million) to purchase drones and related technologies from Ukrainian and other European manufacturers.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of Prime Minister Jonas Gaar Støre and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

This is the first major drone order that Norway has placed directly with foreign companies. The move is in line with the Norwegian parliament’s decision to increase aid to Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian kroner (almost €4.25 billion) in 2025.

In April, Norway officially joined the Drone Coalition and previously stated that it plans to increase support for the Ukrainian defense industry and help with the supply of drones to Ukraine.

The Norwegian government is focused on the defense needs of Ukraine, which has prioritized the supply of air defense systems, drones, and artillery.

"We will also prioritize supporting the procurement of defense equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers and cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries in equipping and training the Ukrainian military," emphasized Defense Minister Tore OʼSandvik.

Norway will also finance the production of surface drones in Ukraine.

