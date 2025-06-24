31 Ukrainians evacuated from Iran. This is the final stage of the return of Ukrainian citizens from high-risk areas

31 Ukrainians were evacuated from Iran on June 24. Among the evacuees were 5 men, 12 women, and 14 children.

This was reported on June 25 by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“The whole time in Tehran, we felt completely unprotected, because there were never any warning sirens. Additionally, the internet was down, and we didn’t understand what was happening at all,” said one of the evacuees named Varvara.

Ukrainians were transported in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Moldova. Currently, all evacuees are heading to Kyiv.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"When the shelling started, it was even scarier than in Ukraine. When they said there was an opportunity to leave, we went to the north of the country, where Ukrainians from different cities in Iran were gathering," said another evacuee, whose name is Natalia.

This is the final stage of a comprehensive operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Israel and Iran to rescue Ukrainian citizens from high-risk areas. Previously, Ukraine evacuated 176 people from Israel, 133 of whom were Ukrainians.

Citizens of Ukraine who are in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and intend to return home can contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran at the link.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program. In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. And on June 14, Israel announced that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran. Attacks between the countries continued until the morning of June 24.

Israel appealed to the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program. And on the night of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. After that, Iran attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

On the night of June 24, the US President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. A few hours later, Israel confirmed the start of the truce.

But an hour later, the Israel Defense Forces declared a new launch of ballistic missiles from Iran.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.