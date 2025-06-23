133 Ukrainians were evacuated from Israel. Intelligence showed how it happened

On the instructions of the President, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted a joint operation to evacuate Ukrainians from Israel.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

A total of 176 people were evacuated. Of these, 133 were citizens of Ukraine, the rest were citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan and the USA. The evacuees were first taken to Egypt, then flown to Chisinau. The group will then follow the route Chisinau — Odesa — Kyiv.

Earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel opened a registration form for communication with Ukrainian citizens who are in Israel. The reason was the worsening security situation in the country.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders. After that, Iran began launching air strikes on Israel.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran declared that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States about its nuclear program.

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed that all three facilities were “totally and irreversibly destroyed”. Iran then attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.