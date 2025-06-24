Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi — search and rescue operations completed

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi (Odesa region), search and rescue operations have been completed after the Russian strike on June 23, when the Russians attacked a lyceum.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Odesa region.

Thus, three people were killed and 14 others were injured by the enemy armyʼs strike.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

To eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, 11 units of fire and rescue equipment and 48 rescuers were involved. Two units of equipment and four rescuers worked from the local fire brigades "Shabo" and "Marazliivka".

Dog services were also involved: the National Police, the Red Cross, and the 3rd Special Rapid Response Center — a total of 4 units of equipment and 26 rescuers, including 4 dog handlers. A special-purpose emergency rescue vehicle was also involved in the work.

The Russian Federation attacked a high school in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi on June 23. According to preliminary data, the Russians struck with a ballistic missile. There were no children there at the time of the attack — it was vacation time. The high school was virtually completely destroyed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.