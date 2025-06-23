Russian attack on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky — number of casualties increased

The death toll from the attack on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Lyceum in the Odesa region has risen to three.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A 60-year-old school cafeteria worker died from her injuries in the hospital.

Eight more victims remain in hospital, including two boys born in 2009.

According to preliminary data, the lyceum was hit by a ballistic missile, Zelensky said. There were no children in the lyceum, as it was vacation time.

The lyceum is virtually completely destroyed, and a rescue operation is underway.

