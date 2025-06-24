The number of victims of the attack on Dnipro has increased — there are over 150 of them

The number of casualties from the enemy attack on Dnipro on June 24 has increased to 153.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

Among the injured who are in the hospital, 12 people are in serious condition. Medical assistance has already been provided to 18 children. The youngest injured person is 6 months old.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the afternoon of June 24, the Russian army attacked Dnipro. 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the city. The city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged, and there was significant destruction in the private sector. In addition, the city of Samar (Dnipropetrovsk region) was hit. There were two dead and eleven injured, four in serious condition.

The passenger train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was damaged by the strike, but there were no casualties among railway workers or passengers. The train was passing by the enterprise that was hit. Windows were broken in the train cars.

The number of victims of Russian strikes in the region now stands at 11.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.