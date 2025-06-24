Russia attacked Dnipro and the region. There are casualties, a passenger train was hit (UPD)

The Russians attacked Dnipro on the afternoon of June 24, with several explosions heard in the city. A passenger train was hit.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, mayor Borys Filatov and “Ukrzaliznytsia".

According to Filatov, 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the city. The city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged, and there was significant destruction in the private sector.

UPD at 15:00. 8 people were killed and 84 injured in the attack in Dnipro. Seven of the injured are in serious condition. The final figures are not yet confirmed.

In addition, the city of Samar (Dnipropetrovsk region) was hit. There, two people were killed and eleven injured, four of them seriously.

The impact damaged passenger train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia, but there were no casualties. The video, published by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, shows that the train was passing by the enterprise that was hit. Windows were shattered in the train cars.

Passengers were evacuated and taken to shelters, and the injured were provided with medical assistance.

