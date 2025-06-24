In the US, a court allowed the Trump administration to quickly deport migrants to third countries

The US Supreme Court on June 23 opened the way for the Administration of US President Donald Trump to quickly deport certain migrants to countries from which they do not originate.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

A US District Court previously ruled that the White House administration is required to give migrants who are scheduled to be deported time to express concerns about possible persecution or torture in the country to which they are scheduled to be deported — and additional time if those concerns are well-founded.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene, arguing that the lower court had improperly interfered with the presidentʼs foreign policy powers. The Supreme Courtʼs conservative majority voted to overturn the decision.

As is typical of urgent Supreme Court decisions, the majority did not explain its reasoning. Three liberal justices dissented, accusing the majority of disregarding due process requirements for migrants who could be sent to countries unknown to them.

"The Department of Homeland Security can now exercise its legal authority and remove illegal immigrants to a country that is willing to accept them. Launch deportation planes," said Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

Trumpʼs immigration policy

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the issuance of American citizenship documents to children born in the United States to parents who are either illegally in the United States or in situations where the mother is temporarily in the United States, for example, on a visa, and the father is not a citizen.

And the next day, he signed an executive order closing the countryʼs southern border with Mexico to "illegal migrants" and ordering the deportation of those who entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

The United States subsequently suspended a number of programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the country. In particular, the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainians to enter. The decision will block the entry of immigrants fleeing some of the most unstable and dangerous places in the world. In addition to Ukraine, the programs offered temporary protection to immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.

And at the end of March, Trump stripped 530 000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans of their legal status, which allowed them to legally reside in the United States.

