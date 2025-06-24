Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after June 23 attack

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv after the Russian attack on June 23.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the Russian missile killed 9 people.

Emergency restoration work is underway at the impact site — specialists are dismantling dangerous structures.

On the night of June 23, the Russians struck Ukraine with 354 drones and 16 missiles. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. Direct hits were recorded in six locations, as well as falling debris in 25 locations in the city of Kyiv and the region.

The most severe consequences for the capital were in the Shevchenkivsky district — there the attack destroyed the entire entrance of a residential high-rise building.

