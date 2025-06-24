News

Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after June 23 attack

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv after the Russian attack on June 23.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the Russian missile killed 9 people.

Emergency restoration work is underway at the impact site — specialists are dismantling dangerous structures.

