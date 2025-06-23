Russia attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble

A Russian combined drone and missile strike on the night of June 23 killed at least 6 people in Kyiv and the region. More than two dozen people were also injured.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the State Emergency Service, and the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the consequences of the attack.

In the capital, the most severe consequences are in the Shevchenkivsky district.

The attack destroyed the entire entrance of a residential high-rise building. The dismantling of the rubble is ongoing — there may still be people under the ruins. State Emergency Service workers rescued ten injured people, including two children and a pregnant woman.

According to updated information from Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, 5 people have died. Medics are also on duty in the damaged building.

Podilsky, Holosiivsky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts were also affected by the shelling. According to Klitschko, there are a total of 19 victims in the city, 8 of whom are in hospital.

In Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region), one person was killed and eight others were injured. Two rescuers were injured while dealing with the consequences of the shelling. Housing and medical infrastructure were damaged. Rescuers evacuated six seriously ill patients. The fire, which covered an area of 1 500 sq. m., is still being extinguished.

Rescuers are also extinguishing fires in private residential buildings at several other addresses. All relevant services are working on the scene.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Rescue teams have been organized on the ground, and the necessary engineering equipment has been deployed. Climbers are working.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.