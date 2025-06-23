Air Force: The Air Defense neutralized 354 drones and missiles overnight. Main target of attack was Kyiv

On the night of June 23, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 354 air targets — attack drones and missiles. The main direction of the Russian attack was Kyiv.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is what Russia used to attack Ukraine at night:

352 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones;

11 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

five “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Air defense destroyed 158 air targets, another 196 were lost in location:

146 enemy Shahed UAVs and other types of drones were shot down by fire, 193 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare;

7 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles were shot down, three more were lost in the field;

5 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles were shot down.

There are hits in six locations, debris fell in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.