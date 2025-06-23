Operation “Spiderʼs Web”. SBU revealed new details

The preparation of the special operation "Spiderʼs Web" took more than a year and a half. Preparations for it began in November 2023, when the Russians once again massively shelled Ukraine.

The head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk spoke about this at a meeting with journalists.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to Malyuk, unique drones with several types of communication were used for the attack. The warhead in the body of these drones consists of two parts weighing 800 grams each.

"In the complex, it is 1.6 kg — a special cumulative high-explosive charge. What does this mean? The fact that it burns the fuselage of the aircraft and explodes inside, which causes maximum damage to the target," the head of SBU emphasized.

The priority target was the aircraftʼs tanks. They also struck the side of the aircraft where the missile was located, hitting the avionics — equipment that the enemy does not have in stock.

According to Malyuk, even those who manufactured the drones and houses, as well as those who transported them, did not know that they were intended for special operation "Spiderʼs Web".

"I gathered the best drone operators of the ʼAlphaʼ Special Operations Center. They came to the combat control point at five in the morning, their phones were taken away. And the work began: everyone was given a target, a specific aircraft was ʼallocatedʼ. Each had a model of the terrain, which took into account the relief, the location of houses, the route, how to fly there," the head of the special service noted.

An important element of the special operation was the construction of houses with drones hidden under their roofs. They were designed to operate in winter, especially in areas where temperatures can reach -50 °C. They had a solar battery system to constantly power the drones.

"These houses were traveling separately. And when they were supposed to enter the territory of Russia, it turned out that this was a group of goods subject to sanctions: EcoFlow, solar panels. A whole story began, we were even forced to bribe Russian customs officers separately," says Malyuk.

In total, it took one year, six months, and nine days to realize "The Spiderʼs Web".

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation “Spiderʼs Web” to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear, as a result of which 41 Russian aircraft were attacked. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. First, FPV drones were transported to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones were released.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, after Operation “Spiderʼs Web”, Russia lost 41 aircraft. Among them are strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.