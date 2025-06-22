Iran attacks Israel after US strikes. There are over 80 injured

Iran attacked Israel shortly after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Dozens of people were injured.

According to The Times of Israel, Iran launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting 30 drones launched by Iran overnight.

One rocket hit a residential area in Tel Aviv, the other hit homes in Nes Ziona, south of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Ministry of Health writes that 86 injured people were taken to hospitals last night and this morning: two in moderate condition, 77 in mild condition, four in critical condition. Three more are currently undergoing medical examinations.

On the night of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The strikes used GBU-57A/B bunker-busting bombs and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Donald Trump said that all three sites were “totally and irreversibly destroyed”. Iran confirmed the attack on nuclear facilities, but did not specify the consequences.

