CNN: US sending third aircraft carrier closer to Israel

Next week, the US plans to move an aircraft carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the eastern Mediterranean Sea near Israel.

This is reported by CNN, citing sources.

The planned deployment of Ford to the European Command area of responsibility has been planned since late last year. However, the ship is most likely to head to the eastern Mediterranean, near Israel, given the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, another aircraft carrier is heading to the Middle East, where it will either join the USS Carl Vinson or replace it.

The US military uses aircraft carriers to project power around the world, and they are among the first to deploy to crisis zones. Carriers can carry dozens of aircraft that can strike, as well as intercept missiles and drones. They are accompanied by warships that provide protection against air, surface, and underwater threats.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran declared that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.

Already on June 14, Israel reported that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran.

As of June 17, the countries continue to exchange blows — previously, in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, where an Iranian missile hit a house on June 14, five Ukrainians were killed. Among them were three children.

Israel has already asked the Trump administration to join a war with Iran to destroy its nuclear program. According to Axios, Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities.

