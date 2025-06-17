Axios: Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities

The US President Donald Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities, especially the underground uranium enrichment plant at Fordow.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

According to media reports, Trump was scheduled to hold a meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room today at 1:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time) to decide on US policy in the war between Israel and Iran.

Trump returned early from the G7 summit to focus on the situation with Iran. Aboard Air Force One, he told reporters that he was not interested in a ceasefire, but only in a "real end" to the war and Iranʼs nuclear program.

The White House was considering a direct meeting with the Iranian side this week, but Trump said it would depend "on what happens after I return" to Washington.

Two Israeli officials told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense establishment believe Trump could go to war in the coming days to bomb underground enrichment facilities in Iran.

So far, the US has helped Israel defend itself against missiles, but has not participated in offensive operations.

Trump recently called Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an easy target and said the US has information about where he is hiding.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.