Axios: Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities

The US President Donald Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities, especially the underground uranium enrichment plant at Fordow.
Axios writes about this with reference to sources.
According to media reports, Trump was scheduled to hold a meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room today at 1:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time) to decide on US policy in the war between Israel and Iran.
Trump returned early from the G7 summit to focus on the situation with Iran. Aboard Air Force One, he told reporters that he was not interested in a ceasefire, but only in a "real end" to the war and Iranʼs nuclear program.
The White House was considering a direct meeting with the Iranian side this week, but Trump said it would depend "on what happens after I return" to Washington.
Two Israeli officials told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense establishment believe Trump could go to war in the coming days to bomb underground enrichment facilities in Iran.
So far, the US has helped Israel defend itself against missiles, but has not participated in offensive operations.
Trump recently called Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an easy target and said the US has information about where he is hiding.
Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?
On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.
Already on June 14, Israel announced that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran.
As of June 17, the countries continue to exchange blows — previously, in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, where an Iranian missile hit a house on June 14, five Ukrainians were killed. Among them were three children.
Israel has already asked the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.
Iranʼs nuclear program
The Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by the US, UK, Russia, France, China, Germany and the EU. They agreed that the Iranian authorities would give up their nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Iran nuclear deal and launched a "maximum pressure" campaign: new sanctions against the Iranian regime in order to obtain significant concessions from it.
Tehran resumed uranium production after Trump pulled out of the deal. Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Iran’s nuclear program has “advanced significantly,” Axios noted.
The Biden administration has been conducting indirect talks with Iran to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Those efforts collapsed in late 2022 when the United States accused Iran of making “unfounded” demands related to an International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into unexplained traces of uranium found at undisclosed Iranian sites. In the months that followed, the Trump administration maintained that the Iran nuclear deal was “off the table”.
After being re-elected for a second term, Trump renewed his “maximum pressure” campaign. In March, Axios reported that the US president had given Iran two months to reach a new nuclear deal.
On June 12, 2025, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran, for the first time in almost 20 years, of failing to meet its obligations regarding international nuclear safeguards.
Earlier, on May 31, the Agency reported that Iran had almost doubled its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium since February. This brings it closer to the level of almost 90% needed for nuclear weapons. It now has about 408 kilograms of such uranium — enough to make nine nuclear bombs if the country continues to enrich uranium.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.