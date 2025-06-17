“Our patience is wearing thin.” Trump called Iran’s supreme leader an “easy target”

The US President Donald Trump has called Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an easy target — there is information about where he is hiding. However, he will not be killed "for now". Trump talks about "unconditional surrender".

The American leader made all these statements on his social network Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there — we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," Trump wrote.

He added that there is now complete and absolute control over Iranʼs skies. He says Iran has good air defense, but it is no match for the US: "Nobody does it better than the US."

What preceded

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not rule out an assassination attempt on Iranʼs supreme leader. The politician said the day before that he believes that a strike on Iranʼs supreme leader Ali Khamenei would not lead to an escalation, but on the contrary, would put an end to the current conflict between Israel and Iran.

When asked if Israel was indeed targeting Iranʼs supreme leader, Netanyahu replied: "We are doing what we think is necessary."

The Israeli prime ministerʼs comments followed reports by Reuters and Fox News on June 15 that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing American sources.

Immediately after these publications, Netanyahu stated that "there are many false reports about conversations that never happened."

“And I think the United States knows what’s good for the United States,” he added at the time.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.