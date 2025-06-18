IAEA confirms Israeli strikes on centrifuge production in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Israel has struck two Iranian centrifuge production facilities.

This was reported by the IAEA press service.

These are the TESA plant in Karaj and the Tehran Research Center. Both were under IAEA monitoring under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement.

At the Tehran facility, a building where upgraded centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested was damaged, and at the Karaj facility, two buildings where individual centrifuge parts were manufactured were destroyed.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) previously wrote that it had struck dozens of Iranian nuclear facilities, including facilities where uranium is enriched for nuclear weapons.

IAEA also saw “additional indications” suggesting direct Israeli strikes on underground uranium enrichment facilities at the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.

Already on June 14, Israel reported that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran.

As of June 17, the countries continue to exchange blows — previously, in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, where an Iranian missile hit a house on June 14, five Ukrainians were killed. Among them were three children.

Israel has already asked the Trump administration to join a war with Iran to destroy its nuclear program. According to Axios, Trump is seriously considering attacking Iranʼs nuclear facilities.

Iranʼs nuclear program

The Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by the US, UK, Russia, France, China, Germany and the EU. They agreed that the Iranian authorities would give up their nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Iran nuclear deal and launched a "maximum pressure" campaign: new sanctions against the Iranian regime in order to obtain significant concessions from it.

Tehran resumed uranium production after Trump pulled out of the deal. Under Joe Biden’s presidency, Iran’s nuclear program has “advanced significantly”, Axios noted.

The Biden administration has been conducting indirect talks with Iran to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Those efforts collapsed in late 2022 when the United States accused Iran of making “unfounded” demands related to an International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into unexplained traces of uranium found at undisclosed Iranian sites. In the months that followed, the Trump administration maintained that the Iran nuclear deal was “off the table.”

After being re-elected for a second term, Trump renewed his “maximum pressure” campaign. In March, Axios reported that the US president had given Iran two months to reach a new nuclear deal.

On June 12, 2025, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran, for the first time in almost 20 years, of failing to meet its obligations regarding international nuclear safeguards.

Earlier, on May 31, the Agency reported that Iran had almost doubled its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium since February. This brings it closer to the level of almost 90% needed for nuclear weapons. It now has about 408 kilograms of such uranium — enough to make nine nuclear bombs if the country continues to enrich uranium.

