IAEA changes opinion on consequences of strikes on underground halls of Iranʼs Natanz nuclear facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found "additional indications" that suggest direct Israeli strikes on underground uranium enrichment halls at the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz.

IAEA made this statement after analyzing detailed satellite images of the aftermath of Israelʼs attack on Iran. At the same time, there are no changes at Iranʼs nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Fordow.

The Israeli military said on June 13 that it had caused serious damage to the main nuclear facility in Natanz, including the underground section and centrifuges. The city of Natanz is home to two facilities where uranium is enriched for Iranʼs nuclear program. One of them is a huge underground plant.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security in 2003, the facility includes two large underground rooms believed to house centrifuges for uranium enrichment. At the time, Iran acknowledged the damage but said it was only “cosmetic.”

An anonymous Israeli official told CNN on June 16 that there were “signs” that an underground section of Iran’s main nuclear facility in Natanz had collapsed, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported only superficial damage.

At the time, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that no additional damage to the station had been recorded after the first attack, nor had there been any signs of a hit to the underground cascade hall. At the same time, he noted that a loss of power in that hall could have damaged the centrifuges located there.

OSINT analyst Damien Symon published satellite images immediately after the strike on June 13. At the time, they indicated that the base had suffered serious damage, but did not allow us to determine the condition of the underground facilities.

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. After that, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15. On the evening of June 13, Iran responded by attacking Israel with ballistic missiles.

As of June 17, the countries continue to exchange blows — previously, in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, where an Iranian missile hit a house, five Ukrainians were killed. Among them were three children.

