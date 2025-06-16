KIIS: 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky. The indicator decreased in mid-May

Since December 2024, the level of trust of Ukrainians in President Volodymyr Zelensky has been steadily increasing, but since mid-May 2025 it has decreased to 65%.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

At the beginning of May, 74% of people trusted Zelensky, 22% did not trust him, the balance of trust/distrust was +52%. However, in the second half of May — early June, the support index fell. Now the president is supported by 65% of respondents, and 30% do not trust him, the balance of trust/distrust is +35%.

At the same time, the current figures are still higher than before the aggravation of relations with the Administration of the US President Donald Trump in early February. Then 57% trusted, and the balance of trust/distrust was +20%.

According to KIIS, the greatest support for the president among residents of the western regions is 73%, compared to 61-63% in other regions, although the indicator has also decreased there. Compared to the beginning of May, the most significant decrease in trust is observed in the south and center. There were no changes in the eastern regions, although at the beginning of last month they recorded less support for Zelensky.

The survey was conducted from May 15 to June 3, 2025. KIIS added a question about the attitude towards the president to its all-Ukrainian " Omnibus ". The method is CATI based on a random sample of mobile numbers. 1,011 adult respondents from the territories controlled by Ukraine were surveyed. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.

According to a previous poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 58% of Ukrainians believe that the US is "tired" of Ukraine, its support is weakening, and they are pressuring it for concessions.

