KIIS: More than 70% of Ukrainians surveyed trust Zelensky. How has the indicator changed since March?

As of the first half of May 2025, 74% of Ukrainians surveyed trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while 22% do not. Trust in the head of state has increased by 5% compared to March of this year, while the share of distrust has decreased by 6%.

This is evidenced by a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Regardless of the region, the majority of Ukrainians support the president. He is least trusted in the east (60% of Ukrainians surveyed), but even there a positive assessment prevails. In the remaining regions, this figure is 75-77%. Distrust was expressed by 33% of respondents in the east, while in other parts of the country — 20-22%.

What do Ukrainians think about elections in Ukraine?

The majority of respondents — 71% — do not support elections after a ceasefire with security guarantees. In their opinion, elections should be held after a final peace agreement and a complete end to the war.

At the same time, 25% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after a ceasefire or even now. If we compare the figures with the results of the March polls, the number of people with this opinion has increased by 6% — from 19% to 25%. At the same time, the number of those who believe that elections should be held only after the war is completely over has decreased from 78% to 71%.



KIIS says that support for the elections is related to the issue of trust in the president. Thus, the majority — 57% — of those Ukrainians who do not trust Volodymyr Zelensky support the elections. In contrast, 38% of citizens who say they distrust the president are against the elections even in the event of a truce with security guarantees.

Among people who trust Zelensky, the majority — 82% — are against the elections. The opposite idea is supported by 15%. In all regions of Ukraine, the majority of people do not support holding elections. The largest number of such people is in the west. The smallest number is in the east, but even there the majority is still against the elections.

The survey was conducted from May 2 to 12, 2025. It covered questions about trust in Volodymyr Zelensky and attitudes towards the conduct of the elections. The survey was conducted by telephone among 1 010 adult Ukrainians living in the territory controlled by Ukraine. People from the occupied territories and those who left abroad after February 24, 2022 did not participate, although some of the respondents were internally displaced persons from the occupied regions.

