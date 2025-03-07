KIIS poll: Trust to Zelensky increased after the aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the US

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted a survey among Ukrainians about their trust to President Volodymyr Zelensky. As of March 2025, 67% of citizens trusted the head of state.

This is stated in the press release.

As of the first half of February 2025, that is, before the aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the United States, in particular the dispute between Zelensky and Trump, 57% of Ukrainians trusted the president, and 37% did not. The balance of trust-distrust was +20%.

At the same time, between February 14 and March 4, the level of trust in Zelensky increased to 67%, while the share of those who do not trust him decreased to 29%. The balance of trust-distrust is +38%.

In all regions of Ukraine, the situation with trust and distrust is almost identical.

"Trust to the president is slightly lower in the East of Ukraine, but even in this region the majority trusts Volodymyr Zelensky — 60% trust and 36% do not trust. In other regions (West, Center, South) 66-69% trust and 28-30% do not trust him," the study says.

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine. 1 029 respondents were interviewed. All of them are citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and over. KIIS notes that under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

