The Security Service of Ukraine(SBU) declared the suspicion in absentia to Russian rapper-propagandist Timur Yunusov (better known as Timati).

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The collected evidence shows that Yunusov, a propagandist who was Putin’s confidant in the presidential elections of 2012, 2018, and 2024, participated in his inauguration and celebrations of his “victory”. Timati also supported the war, the annexation of Crimea, and the violation of Ukraine’s rights to independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Timati participated in propaganda concerts on the temporarily occupied peninsula at least seven times.

Timur Yunusov was suspected of repeatedly violating the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recently, SBU declared in absentia a new suspicion against sanctioned Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov.

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against famous Russians, including Nikita Dzhigurda, SHAMAN, and Nikolai Rastorguev.

