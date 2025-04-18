Dzhigurda, SHAMAN and Rastorguev. Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed new sanctions on prominent athletes and cultural figures.

This is stated in the relevant presidential decree.

In total, 59 Russian individuals and 60 companies, as well as three Chinese citizens, were subject to Ukrainian sanctions. The list of restrictions includes:

Irina Viktorovna Apeksimova is a Soviet and Russian actress and theater and film director, theater worker, singer, and TV presenter. She spoke negatively about Ukraine, in particular, that Odesa was allegedly not part of it.

Sofia Aleksandrovna Velika is a Russian fencer, champion and three-time Olympic silver medalist.

Elena Valerievna Vyalbe is a Russian skier and three-time Olympic champion. Among other things, she praised the Russian army for what they did with occupied Mariupol — and urged Russians to buy apartments there.

Vitaliy Yevgenyevich Gogunsky is a Russian actor of Ukrainian origin, a figure in the Myrotvorets base for anti-Ukrainian activities, a composer and singer. The Security Service of Ukraine charged him with propaganda for the war in Russia.

Nikita Borisovich Dzhigurda is a Russian actor of Ukrainian origin. He supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine and assisted the Russian army, and also spoke of his desire to fight in the ranks of the occupiers.

Yaroslav Yurievich Dronov (better known by his stage name SHAMAN) is a Russian singer and musician, a supporter of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He actively supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Egor Andreyevich Konchalovsky is a Russian film director, screenwriter, and producer, a figure in the Myrotvorets centerʼs database. He participated in propaganda activities of the Russian occupation authorities in the territory of annexed Crimea.

Yuri Dmitrievich Kuklachev is a Russian actor who openly supported Russian armed aggression and called for the bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Oskar Aleksandrovich Kuchera is a Russian actor and propagandist who supports the Putin regime and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Denis Alexandrovich Lebedev is a Russian professional boxer who competed in the heavyweight division and supports Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Evgeniy Vitaliyevich Mironov is a Russian theater and film actor who supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nikita Vladimirovich Nagorny is a Russian gymnast and Olympic champion. He has repeatedly visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and personally supports the Russian military and their families.

Alexander Vasilyevich Pankratov-Chorny is a Russian actor and film director who supports the Putin regime and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Sergei Vladimirovich Polunin is a Russian ballet dancer of Ukrainian origin. He supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has held fundraisers to help the Russian military. Polunin has three tattoos of Vladimir Putin on his body.

Ruslan Mikhailovich Provodnikov is a Russian professional boxer who competed in the first welterweight division and cooperates with the Russian authorities of the so-called "LPR."

Nikolay Vyacheslavovich Rastorguev is a Russian pop singer, lead singer of the band "Lyube". He systematically supports Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, the occupation of Ukrainian territories, Putinʼs policies, and the Kremlin regime.

Alexander Yakovlevich Rosenbaum is a Russian singer, composer, poet, actor, and writer. He supports the Putin regime and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Igor Ivanovich Sukachev (also Garik Sukachev) is a Russian rock musician, poet, composer, film director, and actor. He has openly supported Russiaʼs military aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

Nikolai Maksimovich Tsiskaridze is a Russian ballet dancer who supports the Putin regime and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Roman Vasilyevich Chumakov (or Roma Zhigan) is a Russian rapper who supports the Putin regime and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

A number of Russian companies have also been subject to Ukrainian sanctions. Among them are Arsenal Joint Stock Company, Altai Khimprom, Chemical Reagent Base No. 1, Baltic Industrial Company and Vector, Vladimir Precision Alloys Plant, Electrostal Metallurgical Plant, Magneton Scientific and Production Association, and others.

