SBU declares new suspicion against propagandist Kiselyov in absentia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia additional suspicion to sanctioned Russian propagandist Dmitrii Kiselyov, who hosts the program "News of the Week" on the Kremlinʼs central TV channel "Russia 1".

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, the propagandist popularized Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, called for occupation, and justified war crimes by Russian soldiers.

Investigators documented that Kiselyov regularly spreads fake news about the internal situation in Ukraine and its international relations.

Now SBU has declared a new suspicion against him under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 109 (calls to overthrow the constitutional order);

Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Article 436 (war propaganda);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification of war).

In March 2022, investigators from the Security Service in absentia informed Kiselyov of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

