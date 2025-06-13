New suspicions declared against the deputy commander of the 110th brigade for a scheme in illegal accrual of combat salaries

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported new suspicions in the case of illegal payments in the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. According to the investigation, combat bonuses were paid there to servicemen who did not perform their duties.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation showed that the suspects had created a criminal organization of seven military personnel. The officers, the deputy brigade commander, and the commander of the material support group involved soldiers in the case, including three drivers and a repair shop employee.

Those soldiers did not report for duty for months, but they regularly gave part of their illegally obtained bonuses to the brigade leadership. The deputy commander gave instructions to add their names to the lists of those sent to the combat zone, for which they received money.

The amount of losses for the state is over 5.3 million hryvnias. To compensate for the losses, almost 7 million hryvnias seized during searches from the organizer of the scheme were transferred to the ARMA. His property was arrested.

In December 2024, the deputy brigade commander was informed of suspicion for creating a scheme, and in January 2025, the commander of the material support group was detained. Now, the deputy commander has been announced with additional suspicions for:

Part 3 of Article 255 — creation of a criminal organization;

Part 5 of Article 191 — embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale;

Part 5 of Article 426-1 — abuse of power under martial law;

Part 1 of Article 366 — official forgery;

Part 4 of Article 409 — evasion of military service;

Part 4 of Article 410 — theft of firearms;

Part 2 of Article 146 — unlawful deprivation of liberty;

Part 2 of Article 129 — threat of murder.

Investigators are also separately investigating information about about 50 more servicemen who received bonuses for fictitious stays on the front lines.

In December last year, law enforcement officers reported suspicions of involvement in the scheme to the deputy commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade. He was exposed by a subordinate — he took a bag with 1.5 million hryvnias from the suspect and handed it over to law enforcement officers. In order to take revenge, the deputy brigade commander tried to blackmail his subordinate and submitted documents stating that he had allegedly left the military unit without permission with weapons.

In January, suspicion was raised against the commander of the material support group of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, who is considered an accomplice in the scheme.

