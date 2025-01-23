Soldiers of the 110th Brigade evaded service for money — the commander of the support group was informed of the suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicions to the commander of the material support group of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko. The investigation says that he is an accomplice in a scheme in which money was extorted from subordinate soldiers so that they could evade service.

According to the case materials, since January 2024, the soldier, in collusion with his superior, the deputy brigade commander, organized a scheme where soldiers who did not want to serve paid money to do so.

Some did not show up for duty at all for half their salary, and some were even given combat pay. The state lost about three million hryvnias due to these frauds.

It is known that more than 50 servicemen evaded military service in this way.