Britain to provide Ukraine with £1.7 billion for additional arms purchases

Ukraine will attract almost £1.7 billion from the UK to purchase additional weapons.
This decision was made at a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
With this money, Ukraine plans to buy British Rapid Ranger anti-aircraft missile systems and Marlet light multi-purpose missiles, which will strengthen Ukrainian air defense.
"This month, the United Kingdom also declared record assistance for the supply of drones. This is about £350 million, which will allow Ukraine to transfer 100 000 drones this year," Shmyhal recalled.
The United Kingdom has consistently helped Ukraine fight Russian aggression.
- In April, Britain sent Ukraine a new tranche of military aid worth almost a billion dollars, which will be used to purchase air defense systems and artillery.
- In May, London allocated $3 billion from the profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukrainian defense.
