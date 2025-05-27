Britain to allocate $3 billion from profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian defense

The United Kingdom will direct $3 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukrainian defense.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

During 2025-2026, these funds will be used to purchase foreign-made defense products and other critically important materials. They will also be spent on the repair and maintenance of military equipment and to finance joint projects involving Ukrainian and international defense companies.

Currently, Ukrainian enterprises have $35 billion in capacity, but the shortage of funds does not allow them to be used to their full potential. Therefore, attracting excess profits from frozen Russian assets will be a significant boost for the production and repair capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry, explained Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine David Aloyan.

The ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration) initiative is a joint program of the G7 countries aimed at supporting Ukraine. Its essence is to use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to repay loans that the G7 countries provide to Ukraine. The total amount of the program is $50 billion, part of which will be used to meet defense needs.

