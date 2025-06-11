Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 3

The Russian army shelled residential areas of Kharkiv on the night of June 11. The death toll rose to 3.

This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, the National Police of Ukraine, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the occupiers struck the city with at least 17 UAVs, previously known as "Geran-2". The trolleybus depot, private and several apartment buildings were damaged.

As of now, 64 victims are known. Among them are nine children aged 2 to 15. 11 victims are hospitalized, one person is in serious condition. Among those hospitalized are three children aged 2, 13, and 15. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Three residents of the city died. A 66-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman died at the scene of the tragedy. A 65-year-old man died in the hospital in the morning from burns.

Law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code.

Author: Oleksandr Bulin

